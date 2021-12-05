Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

