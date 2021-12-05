Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 56.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 47,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,294,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Aflac by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.