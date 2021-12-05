$0.62 EPS Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Guild posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $906.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

