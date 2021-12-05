Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Natus Medical has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

