Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.17 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

