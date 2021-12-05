Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $593.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $622.80 million. Griffon reported sales of $609.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

