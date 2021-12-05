Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Sysco worth $238,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.