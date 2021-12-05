Analyzing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -625.00 TripAdvisor $604.00 million 5.66 -$289.00 million ($1.41) -17.55

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% TripAdvisor -24.71% -23.31% -8.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 TripAdvisor 2 5 6 0 2.31

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.39%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

