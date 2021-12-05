EFFORCE Market Cap Tops $59.79 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and $1.51 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00229963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

