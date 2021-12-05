225,000 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,662,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

