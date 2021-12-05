ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

