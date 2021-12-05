Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after acquiring an additional 235,174 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.