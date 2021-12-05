Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $899.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $907.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

