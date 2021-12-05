4,132 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

LIN stock opened at $320.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

