White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,308 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAB stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

