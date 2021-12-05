Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $145,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

