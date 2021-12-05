Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,733.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

