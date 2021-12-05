The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Andersons makes up 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Andersons worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Andersons by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

