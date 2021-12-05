White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average is $243.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

