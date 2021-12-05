Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

ROST stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

