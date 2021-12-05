Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,580 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.5% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

