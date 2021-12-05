Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.52. The firm has a market cap of C$626.37 million and a P/E ratio of 51.87. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$53.35 and a 52-week high of C$67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

