Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558,528 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $77.79.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

