RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $456.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $297.90 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

