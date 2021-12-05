Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,870,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 54,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 36.75.

Shares of LCID opened at 47.27 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.83 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is 36.34.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

