Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Drops By 25.9%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 339,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
HSII stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.