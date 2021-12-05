Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Drops By 25.9%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 339,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.