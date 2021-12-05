Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $41,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

NYSE SHW opened at $342.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $347.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

