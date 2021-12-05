Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,524 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.