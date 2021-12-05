Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $254,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $698,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

