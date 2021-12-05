Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $208.43

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,188 shares of company stock worth $124,022,651. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.