Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 million and the lowest is $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $446.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 574,270 shares of company stock worth $7,283,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

