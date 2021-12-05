Oxygen Market Capitalization Achieves $101.89 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $101.89 million and $1.04 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,261,204 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.