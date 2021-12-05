Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

