Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.