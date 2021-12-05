Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

