Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

