Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

