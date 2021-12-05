Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.