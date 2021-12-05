Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

