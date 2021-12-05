Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 2,364,529 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 99.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,364,529 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

