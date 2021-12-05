Coho Partners Ltd. Has $123.97 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Altria Group worth $123,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

