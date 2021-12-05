CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

