Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 89,483 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,483 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $178,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.