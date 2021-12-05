Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Decreases By 26.2%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PPRUY opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

