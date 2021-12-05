Yellow Road Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $52,477.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

