Critical Contrast: hopTo (HPTO) vs. Its Competitors

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 375 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare hopTo to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% hopTo Competitors -129.33% -151.49% -5.33%

This table compares hopTo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 8.60 hopTo Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -36.61

hopTo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for hopTo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2481 12608 23382 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.09%. Given hopTo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

hopTo has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s peers have a beta of -2.32, suggesting that their average share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

hopTo beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

