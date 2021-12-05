Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.