My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $2.57 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $11.28 million and $2.57 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

