NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.69.

NICE opened at $287.86 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

