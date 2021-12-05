CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

